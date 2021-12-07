Sheffield United, Harrogate Town, Hull City and Middlesbrough dominate Team of the Week

Here's our XI in a cheeky 4-1-3-2 formation.

Goalkeeper

Nathan Baxter (Hull City) - Still yet to sample defeat, having been promoted to the City line-up in time for their sterling late autumn and early winter renaissance. Made excellent saves to deny Swift and Rehman in the Tigers' hard-earned point at Reading.

Defence

Warren Burrell (Harrogate Town) - The Town stalwart produced a typically determined and commanding performance as Simon Weaver's side registered a landmark win at Portsmouth.

Sol Bamba (Middlesbrough) - Produced his second authoritative display in a row as Boro recorded their first home win of the Chris Wilder era. Delivered the excellent throughball for Isaiah Jones's breakthrough against Swansea.

Jacob Greaves (Hull City) - In supreme form of late and was right on the money again for City in Berkshire.

Paddy McNair (Middlesbrough) - A huge player for Boro and was in fine fettle again versus Swansea. Produced a brilliant goalline clearance to deny Joel Piroe.

Holding midfield

Lewis O'Brien (Huddersfield Town) - The Terriers' most integral player atoned for a poor display the previous week to be the dominant midfield force at Oakwell. Scored a great goal as well.

Attacking midfield

Jack Diamond (Harrogate Town) - Entered his name into Town folklore with a dramatic last-gasp strike as Harrogate reached the third round of the FA Cup for the third time. A real thorn in the side of Pompey on the day.

David McGoldrick (Sheffield United) - Once again showed his importance to the Blades cause with a performance full of nous and quality at Cardiff. And a goal.

Morgan Gibbs-White (Sheffield United) - Had another fine game in Paul Heckingbottom's second game in charge and showed just why United will be desperate to keep him in January. Netted an equaliser and produced two assists. Running hot.

Forwards

Luke Armstrong (Harrogate Town) - Broke the deadlock for Town on the south coast and continued his excellent campaign with another bright and uplifting display.

Carlton Morris (Barnsley) - Underlined his importance to the Reds cause with his first goal of the season - taken in clinical fashion against Huddersfield. If Barnsley are to get out of the mess they are in, expect Morris to have a fair say in it.