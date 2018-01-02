Sheffield United ‘have put down marker’, says delighted Wilder

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder was pleased with the way his team performed to earn a draw with Derby County.

And he admitted that he had needed to have “a bit of a nip” at half-time to get a response that saw the Blades draw level through leading scorer Leon Clarke.

Matej Vydra had converted a first-half penalty for his 15th goal of the season to give the Rams the lead.

“When you come here and play like we did it gives me an immense amount of pride, especially after going a goal down,” said Wilder.

“I think we deserved something from the game and we’ve played particularly well now for quite a while and I don’t think we’ve got the results that have matched up to the performances.

“I had a bit of a nip at the players at half-time because I thought that after the first 25 minutes we lacked a bit of belief in our play, but I thought second half we were full value for a result.

“I think we’ve put a marker down that we are a decent side in this division for anyone who has seen this game.”

United had started strongly but went behind in the 24th minute after George Baldock caught Johnny Russell near the goalline and Vydra drove his spot kick high past Simon Moore’s left hand.

Clayton Donaldson forced Scott Carson into a diving save at his near post in the 39th minute and it was he who set up United’s equaliser in the 57th minute.

His deep cross from the right caught Derby out and Clarke was left unmarked six yards out to place a header past Carson for his first goal in five games.

Sheffield United's Jack O'Connell crosses the ball into the box at Pride Park. Picture: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Derby manager Gary Rowett admitted he had no complaints.

“I’m very happy with that in light of the fact we didn’t deserve it on the performance,” he said.

“We didn’t show enough composure on the ball and I certainly can’t complain, although I’m disappointed with their goal.”

Derby County: Carson, Baird, Keogh, Davies, Forsyth, Huddlestone, Johnson (Winnall 70), Russell, Vydra (Thorne 71), Weimann, Nugent (Martin 81). Unused substitutes: Wisdom, Pearce, Bennett, Mitchell.

Sheffield United: Moore, Basham, Stearman, O’Connell, Baldock, Lundstram (Lafferty 90), Duffy (Carruthers 77), Fleck, Stevens, Clarke, Donaldson. Unused subsitutes: Sharp, Wright, Carter-Vickers, Lavery, Blackman.

Referee: Darren Bond (Lancashire).