Sheffield United must take Bristol City defeat 'on the chin': Wilder

SHEFFIELD UNITED manager Chris Wilder says that his Blades side must take this afternoon's loss to Bristol City firmly on the chin after suffering a blow to their automatic promotion hopes in a painful 3-2 loss.

United led twice thanks to goals from Billy Sharp and substitute Scott Hogan, but Robins forward Andreas Weimann levelled on two occasions and crowned an outstanding performance by completing his hat-trick with the winner seven minutes from time.

It was the Blades' first loss in 11 matches and first on home soil since mid-December.

Wilder, who confirmed that Mark Duffy missed the game with an Achilles injury - having been down to start before feeling the issue on Thursday in training - said: "I have always said that there will be twists and turns. It was a disappointing day for us.

"We have played a really good side and were not at our best, especially in the first half. It is no disgrace in losing a game of football from where we have come from and where we are now.

"We have to take it on the chin. Their goals were poor, especially the second and third.

"These things happen. I always thought it was going to a tough game after the international break.

"When we walked off the pitch at Elland Road, people said we were massive favourites. But there were an awful lot of games to go with good sides to play. There were eight tough games."