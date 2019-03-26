Sheffield United’s Chris Wilder pips Leeds United’s Marcelo Bielsa to Championship manager of the season and Billy Sharp aims to make it a Blades double

Have your say

BBILLY SHARP is on a three-man shortlist for the Sky Bet Championship Player of the Season.

The 33-year-old striker has been selected alongside Norwich City’s Teemu Pukki and former Blade Che Adams - now at Birmingham City - for the prize which will be revealed at the 2019 EFL Awards, on April 7, at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London.

United captain Sharp has netted 22 goals in the league to catapult the Blades into promotion contention.

Earlier this season, Sharp scored what was his 220th goal since making his debut in 2004, surpassing Rickie Lambert as the leading goalscorer in the EFL this century.

Sharp, along with United team-mate Ollie Norwood, are both named in the Championship team of the season - but there was no place for Leeds United midfielder Pablo Hernandez.

And Blades boss Chris Wilder pipped Leeds chief Marcelo Bielsa as the second tier's top manager.

Also in the Championship team are Leeds pair Liam Cooper and Kalvin Phillips, Middlesbrough goalkeeper Darren Randolph and Hull City’s Jarrod Bowen.

Doncaster Rovers striker John Marquis - with 18 goals this season - is on a three-man shortlist for the League One Player of the Season.

Along with Rovers team-mate Herbie Kane, four players from Barnsley - Adam Davies, Ethan Pinnock, Alex Mowatt and Cameron McGeehan - have been selected for the League One team of the season, with Reds boss Daniel Stendel selected as manager.

Sheffield Wednesday’s Adam Reach - for his strike against West Brom - is on a five-man shortlist for the EFL’s goal of the year.