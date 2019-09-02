Sheffield United send defender out on loan as Doncaster Rovers see midfielder move on

Have your say

SHEFFIELD UNITED defender Jake Wright has joined League One strugglers Bolton Wanderers on loan until early January.

The 33-year-old was unbeaten as a Blade in the club’s League One title success, before featuring 22 times in the 2017-18 Championship campaign.

MOVING ON: Midfielder Ali Crawford, left, has left Doncaster Rovers to join Bolton Wanderers. Picture: John Walton/PA.

After moving to Bramall Lane from Oxford United in the summer of 2016, Wright has made a total of 52 appearances for the Blades.

Elsewhere, midfilder Ali Crawford has seen his contraqct with Doncaster Rovers terminated by mutual consent, allowing him to join Wright at Bolton.

The Scottish-born 28-year-old, who made his professional debut with Hamilton Academicals, moved to Rovers last summer and went on to make 44 competitive appearances, scoring three goals.