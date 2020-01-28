Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City dominate YP Team of the Week

THREE sides dominate this week’s Team of the Week, with Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City taking the honours.

Here is our latest line-up - sporting a 5-3-2 formation. Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

BOSS MAN: Sheffield Wednesday manager, Garry Monk. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA

Goalkeeper: George Long (Hull City) - Beaten twice, but still had an outstanding day against exalted Premier League opposition in Chelsea. Fine saves to deny Barkley, Mount and Azpiliceuta, in particular.

Defence: Robbie McKenzie (Hull City) - Will have learnt plenty against one of the leading sides in Europe. Produced a gutsy performance and could take away a lot from lining up against the Londoners. Plenty of positives.

Chris Basham (Sheffield United) - Put his hand up at Millwall and one of a number of established Blades players who showed their authority in a testing arena. Beautifully set up Sharp for a first-half chance.

Tom Lees (Sheffield Wednesday) - Solid, organised and won his challenges in typically unassuming fashion. Typical Lees, in fact as Wednesday delivered a welcome defensive response after the bruising afternoon against Blackburn.

HOW THEY LINE UP: Our team for this week. Graphic: Graeme Bandeira.

Morgan Fox (Sheffield Wednesday) - Enjoying a fine season and helped himself to a goal after reacting alertly to a quickly-taken throw-in at QPR. At the back, he was on-message and produced one excellent last-ditch challenge at a timely second-half juncture.

Ben Osborn (Sheffield United) - With Chris Wilder watching intently from his technical area, Osborn was alert in his defensive duties and showed threat bombing forward.

Midfield: Jarrod Bowen (Hull City) - Proved a constant pest for the Chelsea backline and showed just why so many higher-ranking clubs have been monitoring his form. Fingers crossed he remains at Hull by the end of the week.

Oliver Norwood (Sheffield United) - Pinged the ball around with authority and adeptness on a different surface at Millwall and crowned a fine afternoon’s work with a lovely goal towards the end.

Jacob Murphy (Sheffield Wednesday) - Displayed and threat in equal abundance and went close to a first-half opener. Productive evening’s work at Loftus Road.

Forwards: Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) - May not have scored - and his frustration was there to see after missing a late chance - but was different class. Showed nous, authority, leadership and poise in equal measure. Schooled Millwall’s backline.

Sam Winnall (Sheffield Wednesday) - Joy was etched all over his face following his clinical late goal and it was just reward for a workaholic performance at QPR.

Manager - Garry Monk (Sheffield Wednesday)