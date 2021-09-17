Town, whose 2021 had been tough up until recently, proudly sit at the top of the latest Yorkshire Post Power Rankings list, while there is significant upward movement for the Blades. Harrogate Town are looking good as well.

The latest here.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

1: Huddersfield Town WWLWLW (unchanged).

Ben Osborn of Sheffield Utd (l) celebrates with Oli McBurnie of Sheffield Utd after scoring in the 6-2 win over Peterborough (Picture: Simon Bellis / Sportimage)

Produced the perfect response to Saturday’s narrow loss at Stoke with a comprehensive win by the seaside in Blackpool.

It was Town’s fourth Championship victory in their past five matches. For context, in 24 league games between the start of January and the end of last season, they won the same amount of matches.

Ranked a healthy fourth in the Championship’s latest six-match form guide.

2: Harrogate Town WWDWWD (unchanged).

Stoke City's Romaine Sawyers and Huddersfield Town's Harry Toffolo battle for the ball (Picture: PA)

Along with West Brom and Bournemouth, Town are the only EFL club who currently boast an unbeaten league record at the start of the season - in all competitions in their case.

Seven unbeaten, Harrogate - ranked first in League Two’s current six-match guide - now face back-to-back away tests at Port Vale and Crawley. A chance to turn an excellent start into a truly magnificent one.

3: Sheffield United WWWLWL (up six).

This week’s high-risers with a big leap forward.

Leeds United Rodrigo against Liverpool. ( Picture: Tony Johnson)

The Slavisa Jokanovic era is gaining some upward traction at last and while a late Preston leveller nipped the hopes of a second successive home win in the bud on Tuesday, the Blades - unbeaten in four games - are at least starting to move in the right direction.

United, who hit Peterborough for six in an irresistible weekend showing, head to Hull on Saturday in search of their first away success since May.

4: Sheffield Wednesday WWWLWL (down one).

A bit of reality - which was always going to happen at some stage, let’s face it - has hit by way of a very disappointing loss way out west at Plymouth - which followed Wednesday’s first league loss of 2021-22, at Morecambe.

Rotherham United have dropped off in recent weeks (Picture: Tony Johnson)

Ranked tenth in the six-match League One standings, Wednesday need to get back on track with a home victory against Shrewsbury - who are in the bottom four - on Saturday.

5: Rotherham United WLWWLD (down one).

A weekend home reverse to Fleetwood was unexpected, with a hard-earned point at a decent Lincoln City side in midweek more encouraging for the Millers, albeit without a victory to complement their domination at Sincil Bank.

A little bit of a mixed bag so far for the Millers, but some difficult games at the start of the season also need to be factored in. Bolton away next up.

6: Middlesbrough WLDDLW (up two).

A relieving win at Nottingham Forest - in Chris Hughton’s swansong at the City Ground - will be making Boro and Neil Warnock feel a bit better about themselves after Saturday’s poor loss at another Midlands outfit in Coventry.

George Moncur avoids a challenge from Joe Rothwell during Hull City's defeat at Blackburn Rovers (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

It represented a first win in five for the Teessiders, with the victory sweetened by the fact the recent signings Andraz Sporar and Onel Hernandez both scored. Boro host Blackpool this weekend.

7: Bradford City WWLLDL (down two).

As with Sheffield Wednesday, City have been forced to smell the coffee a bit of late.

Four games without a win in all competitions, the Bantams cruelly lost out at Gary Bowyer’s Salford last weekend, with their inability to finish off chances again proving telling.

They could do with a perk-up by way of a victory over visiting Barrow this weekend. Still a decent fifth in League Two’s six-match form guide.

8: Leeds United WLDWDL (down two).

Leeds have failed to win in four league games so far this term, but there is a sizeable caveat.

They have played two of the big-hitters in Liverpool and Manchester United already and an Everton side who are rediscovering their mojo under Rafa Benitez.

But for their own peace of mind, a victory at Newcastle on Friday would restore spirits, while a defeat would trigger a social media meltdown.

It is the start of a decent-looking list of fixtures on paper - perhaps West Ham aside.

9: Barnsley WLDDLD (down two).

A Brad-Collins inspired showing secured a precious point in a feisty occasion in the Potteries on Wednesday, Barnsley’s third draw in four games, with the Reds starting to assume a reputation of being draw specialists.

You have to go back to April 21 for Barnsley’s last away success.

Back to home affairs on Saturday when the Reds - ranked 18th in the division’s latest six-match form guide - host Blackburn. Barnsley are without a win in five games.

10: Hull City LLLDDL (unchanged).

Grant McCann’s side are doing it tough at the minute with their run without a league win stretching to six matches - and their goal drought extending to nine hours - following a 2-0 midweek loss at Blackburn.

City, who have not netted in the league since their opening-day win at Preston on August 7, are ranked 23rd in the Championship’s six-match form guide. They host the Blades this weekend.

11: Doncaster Rovers LDLLLL (unchanged).

First, the good news.

Rovers scored their first league goal since the opening day in last weekend’s game at Wigan.

On the debit side, it extended their winless start to the League One season and represented their fourth straight defeat.