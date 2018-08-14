Sheffield United v Hull City: Haven’t we met before?

Have your say

CHRIS WILDER’S Sheffield United host Hull City at Bramall Lane tonight in the Carabao Cup, with the sides eager for victory following mixed starts to the season.

The Blades boast the better record, having won 24 of the 56 encounters to City’s 14.

Joy for Tigers: 'Jimmy Bullard celebrates his stoppage-time winning goal with Jay Simpson in the Boxing Day encounter against the Blades.

Here we look at the past five meetings between the sides at Bramall Lane:

Sheffield United 4 Hull City 1 - Saturday, November 4, 2018

Leon Clarke single-handedly demolished a despondent Hull, bagging all four goals after Polish international Kamil Grosicki had opened the scoring for the Tigers in the 29th minute.

Clarke turned in a cross early in the second half to level and then put the Blades ahead 20 minutes later in the 76th minute.

The striker bagged his third just four minutes later, and sealed his perfect day by capitalising on poor defending.

Sheffield United 2 Hull City 3 – Sunday, December 26, 2010

A Boxing Day bout was a hard-fought affair with the Blades coming back from 2-0 down only for Jimmy Bullard’s ‘93rd-minute’ winner for the Tigers.

Hull striker Jay Simpson opened the scoring in the third minute with a stunning finish from Cameron Stewart’s cross and he scored his second on the stroke of half-time from the spot after being brought down by Nyron Nosworthy.

The Blades were booed off but scored in the 63rd minute through Welsh international Ched Evans.

Hull’s lead disappeared just 10 minutes later when Evans latched on to Kyle Bartley’s punt forward to finish past Steve Simonsen.

Bullard, however, won the game and extended Hull’s unbeaten run to seven, giving City their first win at Bramall Lane since 1971.

Sheffield United 1 Hull City 1 – Saturday, February 14, 2009

The honours were even on Valentine’s Day in the FA Cup fifth round.

The Blades opened the scoring through Greg Halford’s header in the seventh minute but they lost defender Chris Morgan after a collision with Michael Turner.

Hull took full advantage of the injury, and were level when Kamil Zayatte headed in a delightful cross from Andy Dawson.

Sheffield’s defence stood firm against the Premier League side to earn a replay.

Sheffield United 2 Hull City 0 – Saturday, April 19, 2008

Ten-man Sheffield United claimed victory against Hull and dented the Tigers dreams of automatic promotion.

Blades captain Chris Morgan was given his marching orders on the stroke of half-time after hauling back Fraizer Campbell for his second yellow, but this did not stop the Blades from taking the lead.

Stephen Quinn volleyed in after the break to put them ahead, and then James Beattie doubled the score in the 72nd minute with a penalty following a foul on Billy Sharp.

Sheffield United 3 Hull City 2 – Saturday, April 8, 2006

The Blades secured a vital win in their promotion push.

The hosts dominated the first half and got the opener they deserved in the 36th minute when Neil Shipperley poked home from Michael Tonge’s cross.

They had a second shortly after half-time when Paul Ifill’s bullet-header hit the back of the net.

The Tigers were not down and out. Stuart Elliot reduced the deficit in the 65th minute and, five minutes later, Darryl Duffy drew Hull level.

David Unsworth, however, smashed in from close range in the dying moments to give the Blades victory