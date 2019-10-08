‘A dream come true’ says Sheffield United’s Dean Henderson after England call-up

Sheffield United goalkeeper Dean Henderson has been drafted into Gareth Southgate’s England squad.

Tom Heaton’s withdrawal through injury, means Henderson - on loan at Bramall Lane from Manchester United - will be involved in the Euro 2020 qualifiers against the Czech Republic n Prague on Friday and Bulgaria in Sofia next Monday.

It’s Henderson’s first senio call-up and should he win a cap, the 22-year-old will become the first Blade to do so in the senior set up since Brian Deane, who earned the last of his three caps in 1992.

Blades boss Chris Wilder said: “This is fantastic recognition for Dean and the club as a whole. Everyone at Sheffield United will be delighted to hear this news, and we wish Dean well on international duty.”

Henderson - who will join the senior squad on Wednesday at St George’s Park - has previously represented England from Under-16 through to the Under-21s.

The 22-year-old said on Twitter: “This is what dreams are made of... it’s a dream come true to receive my first @England senior call up!!”

Henderson had found himself in the spotlight following an error which gifted Liverpool the winning goal in their 1-0 victory at Bramall Lane.

Wilder, though, had always felt the young goalkeeper could quickly put it behind him.

“I think Gareth looks at the bigger picture as well and knows that a young man will make mistakes and how does he recover from it?” Wilder said.

“Dean has made a couple of mistakes in his time and he has recovered wonderfully well.”