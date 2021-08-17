Aaron Ramsdale wants to leave Sheffield United, but Slavisa Jokanovic warns Arsenal 'his price is really high'

IN DEMAND: Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale

The Gunner have been linked with both players but it is Ramsdale their interest appears to be strongest in.

Ramsdale has told the Blades he would like to return to the Premier League, but manager Jokanovic does not appear to be expecting any problems from him if the player stays as he hopes.

“I can understand there is interest in him as one of the most talented English players,” he said.

“But because he’s one of the best players in the league, his price is really high. It’s natural that he wants to be a Premier League player.

“He believes it can be a good move for himself, but it’s not a bad thing for him if he stays with us.

“In the end it is Arsenal's decision. If they want him, they need to spend a lot of money. It can happen, but it is something I don’t want.

"If you ask me if I want to sell him for £100m, I say no. But I can understand the business side of both clubs and of Aaron too. He understands very well what I want.

"I must be responsible and prudent for the club too.

"When I signed the contract (to manage Sheffield United) the club informed me two players have possibility to leave the club. One is Aaron (the other Sander Berge).

"Either of those two could go without my permission. Apart from those two guys no others can go out without my permission.

"I'm a really positive guy, I don't believe either of these guys will leave us."

Jokanovic was not revealing the Blades' valuation of the player they bought from Bournemouth for £18.5m last summer, and cagey about what he might do if Ramsdale were to leave.

"We have three keepers," he said. "If the situation happened, we need to move and check what is the best option for us.