ANALYSIS: Cruel defeat for Sheffield United, but Blades come out of their marquee date with Liverpool with their reputation enhanced

FORGED IN STEEL is the message on the back of the Bramall Lane Stand and most in attendance would have suspected that Sheffield United would have needed plenty of that with the Champions League holders in town.

The Blades had displayed a surfeit of that quality in their defensive duties on the previous weekend against the blue half of Merseyside, personified by the they-shall-not-pass qualities of John Egan.

A personable guy off the field, the Irishman is not so giving to opponents on it.

Sadly, home keeper Dean Henderson fatally showed one moment of charity on 68 minutes to settle this game with Georginio Wijnaldum's shot horribly creeping under him and handing Liverpool a fortuitous 1-0 victory to keep their title bandwagon on track after a difficult afternoon at the Lane.

It was tough on those in front of Henderson, including Egan, who again enhanced his reputation along with several others in red and white.

Egan's redoubtability was particularly underlined in the first half of this afternoon's eminently watchable occasion against Liverpool on a day when Unitedities could reflect on finally arriving back in the big time with millions across the globe watching.

Last week, Egan had a young Everton striker just feeling his way in the Premier League to contend with in his pocket in Moise Kean.

Today, he faced - with all due respect to the Blues forward - the real deal in Roberto Firmino. And then there was Sadio Mane. Oh and Mo Salah.

No talk of swapping shirts or autograph hunting, warned Chris Wilder ahead of the game. And his Blades side left their autograph books at home.

It is just as well. Egan, who headed, kicked and blocked everything that came his way at Goodison, faced an opponent in Firmino who was recently described by his manager Jurgen Klopp as a 'finisher, fighter and Liverpool's first defender.' Two or three players rolled into one, perhaps.

Egan was not in thrall. To Firmino or anyone else.

He showed that with a tidy intervention to deny Salah - the cue to his name being sung in song by the Shoreham Street End - and again with an brave, unorthodox but highly effective header when down on the deck near the half-way line to deny Firmino after he initially slipped.

It was a first half when Liverpool did not have it their own way - anything but. One when the lung-bursting efforts of Oli McBurnie - who fired an early effort straight at Adrian - and Callum Robinson, who lashed a long-ranger wide, set the tone.

United's mask at the back slipped just twice. First, when a raking pass from Virgil Van Dijk picked out Mane, who should have scored, but spooned the ball over into a relieved Kop instead.

Ahead of the break, John Fleck had his pocket picked in midfield and quick recycling by Salah and Firmino set up Mane again, but his effort shuddered against the post.

To get a result at the league leaders' expense - a side chasing their 16th successive league win - United were likely to need a bit of luck and here it was.

Liverpool still struggled to find a way to get through on the resumption and a home crowd started to believe. Maybe something special was in the air.

Egan and co kept the ship steady at the back in what was effectively a five-man defence when out of possession, with the hosts ultra-compact.

In a bid to regain the initiative, Jordan Henderson was sacrificed and Divock Origi thrown on with Firmino dropping into midfield.

In the event, it was United who went the closest with Oli Norwood's precision strike turned away in the nick of time by Adrian before Andy Robertson made a fine block to get in the way of John Fleck's shot as jittery Liverpool were caught out.

And then it happened with the sort of fortune that every successful title-aspirant requires served up on a plate by the unfortunate Henderson.

Wijnaldum's strike was a straightforward one, but Henderson suffered the sort of moment all keeper's dread with the effort squirmed under his body and into the net, with relieved visiting supporters letting off a red smoke bomb in celebration.

Unitedites soon delivered a sympathetic and classy chant of 'Deano, Deano', who must have been feeling heartily sick at developments.

He will have been feeling a bit better about himself when he denied Salah after he was sent clear, but not too much.

Penny for the thoughts of substitute Leon Clarke too after firing over of a gaping goal after Fleck's pass.

An 'if only' day, but the Blades have definitely arrived in the premier League nevertheless.



Sheffield United: D Henderson; Basham, Egan, O'Connell; Baldock, Lundstram, Fleck, Norwood (Clarke 77), Stevens; McBurnie, Robinson (Mousset 60). Substitutes unused: L Freeman, Jagielka, Osborn, Moore, Besic.



Liverpool: Adrian; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, J Henderson (Origi 63), Wijnaldum; Mane (Oxlade-Chamberlain 90), Salah, Firmino (Mliner 87). Substitutes unused: Lovren, Gomez, Oxalde-Chamberlain, Lallana, Kelleher.



Referee: A Taylor (Cheshire).



Attendance: 31,774.