Anniversary increases Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder’s desire for quiet deadline day

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder is hoping for a less frantic end to next month’s January transfer window than 2017.

The Blades boss got married on January 31 this year, meaning he had to juggle transfer business on his big day.

Just hours before he tied the knot, he was thrashing out the deal which took rookie goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale to Premier League side Bournemouth.

So, with a first wedding anniversary on the horizon, Wilder has extra motivation to finalise his January transfers sooner rather than later.

“It’s my wedding anniversary on transfer deadline day so I have been told I have got to get things wrapped up,” smiled Wilder.

“Last time on transfer deadline day, I was getting married at 3pm and at 1pm I was sorting the Aaron Ramsdale deal out, which was quite funny.

“We had a phone call from Bournemouth, wanting to sort the deal out. I was in a restaurant having a bite to eat.

“It was like, deal done, bang, now let’s get my suit on.

“So hopefully ins and outs on transfer deadline day this year, it will be a quiet day.

“The sooner we get players in, integrated into the group, the the better.

“Obviously, we are always dictated to by other things.”

The Blades need to strengthen next month, although talks to sign Southend United midfielder Ryan Leonard are still ongoing.

“We are looking to do our business early, but things change,” said Wilder.

“We identified one player, and I think we have resurrected his career. He is back in their first team and playing well.

“Until you get the player signed on the dotted line, in the club, with a shirt on their back, you are never certain.

“But we are working extremely hard and hopefully we will have stuff done early on.”