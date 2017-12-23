Aston Villa 2 Sheffield United 2: Latest from Villa Park

Sheffield United faced Aston Villa at Villa Park looking to end a five-game winless run in the Championship.
But the Blades suffered a terrible start, Stearman conceding a third-minute penalty, which Adomah converted.
And Jedinak headed in to make it 2-0 six minutes later.
Amazingly, the goals continued to flow, Clayton Donaldson - back in the side in place of Billy Sharp - pulling a goal back for United on 12 minutes.
And it was Donaldson again, who netted for United, to make it 2-2 after 26 minutes.