Barnsley, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers, Harrogate Town, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Middlesbrough, Rotherham United, Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday to learn League Cup fates on Thursday

The first-round draws for the League Cup and Football League Trophy will take place alongside Thursday morning's release of the 2021-22 Football League fixtures.

By Stuart Rayner
Tuesday, 22nd June 2021, 4:45 pm

Leeds United's programme for the new campaign has already been announced, but the schedules for Barnsley, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers, Harrogate Town, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Middlesbrough, Rotherham United, Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday will be published at 9am on Thursday, with the cup draws to follow later in the day.

After finishing bottom of last season's Premier League, Sheffield United will be part of the League Cup draw at 3.40pm. West Bromwich Albion, Fulham and those Premier League clubs not competing in Europe will join in round two.

The first round will be split into northern and southern sections of games to be played in the week commencing August 9.

CLASH: Thomas Mayer is tackled by Ezgjan Alioski when Hull City took on Leeds United in last season's League Cup second round

Leeds will again field one of 16 invited under-21 sides in the Football League Trophy, the draw for which will be at 4.30pm.

