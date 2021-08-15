Slavisa Jokanovic’s side, relegated from the Premier League last season, lost their opening game of the season 1-0 to Birmingham last week and then created very little in a goalless draw at Swansea City on Saturday.

New faces are on their way with defender Ben Davies set to join from Liverpool on loan and Ronaldo Vieira, the former Leeds United player, poised to come in ahead of Wednesday’s trip to West Bromwich Albion, who were relegated along with the Blades last season.

“I hope Ronaldo Vieira will be here and we can make one extra step before the West Bromwich Albion game,” confirmed Jokanovic following the draw with Swansea.

Liverpool's Ben Davies is poised to join Sheffield United on loan (Picture: PA)

United had to make do with rare moments of joy on the counter as Swansea dominated the ball at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday night.

But Russell Martin’s men could not match their neat and tidy possession with a cutting edge as Blades goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was forced into action just once.

Jokanovic summised: “The result can be seen as a positive. If we can’t score a goal, the best thing we can do is get one point.

“Of course, we can play better than we are right now.

Slavisa Jokanovic (Picture: SportImage)

“We can be more dangerous and create more chances. I’m sure we can improve for the next game. I feel a little bit of a lack of energy in the team.”

The lack of creativity from a United perspective was not due to a lack of ambition, according to Jokanovic.

“My way is to win the game I don’t want to play around I want to score goals,” he said.

“My strikers are good players and they must continue to work hard. We play with four strikers and did not create enough – Ben Osborn give us something fresh.

“ight now I am not satisfied with one point they are not satisfied with one point but they make a decision to settle for that but I hope soon this won’t be the case and we push for the win.”

One United player staying in Swansea is Max Lowe who is set to seal a loan switch to the South Wales club.

Swansea: Benda, Cabango, Brandon Cooper, Manning, Latibeaudiere, Downes, Grimes, Bidwell, Cullen (Whittaker 72), Paterson (Dhanda 88), Lowe (Piroe 63).

Sheffield United: Ramsdale, Baldock, Basham, Egan, Robinson, Berge, Norwood, Burke (Osborn 59), McGoldrick, Brewster (Bogle 78), Sharp (McBurnie 59). Unused substitutes: Fleck, Freeman, Verrips, Norrington-Davies.