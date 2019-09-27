Big occasion of Sheffield United against Liverpool welcomed by entire Wilder family

FOR Paul Wilder, there will be split loyalties at Bramall Lane tomorrow lunch-time.

The Scouser’s lifelong affiliation to Liverpool FC will be juxtaposed with supporting his lad Chris as he takes the stage as Sheffield United manager in front of a full house at S2 and a world-wide audience of millions.

WARM WELCOME: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk (left) and manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: Steven Paston/PA

And at the end of the day, blood is surely thicker than water.

Three points may be at stake as in any other Premier League fixture for United, but the sense of theatre marks this out as no ordinary top-flight game.

Certainly not for Wilder or Reds-supporting Blades players John Lundstram and Jack O’Connell, with several of their friends to be in residence in the away end tomorrow. To say they have been inundated with ticket requests is no understatement.

As the Blades chief rightly opined, it will be an occasion as well as a match and one which represents a reward for everyone connected with the club given their staggering progress under one of their own in Wilder.

My family history is my dad is from Liverpool and they are all Liverpool fans. It will be the same for Lunny and Jack O’Connell. They will have had the same last week (at Everton). Chris Wilder

On the same weekend three years ago, United drew at Scunthorpe, with the club since embarking on an epic journey – a journey which rightly represents a source of immense pride among the Wilder family.

On the interest in tomorrow’s special fixture, Wilder said: “My family history is my dad is from Liverpool and they are all Liverpool fans. It will be the same for Lunny and Jack O’Connell. They will have had the same last week (at Everton).

“It is always been a demand on me for tickets, because my dad is from Liverpool and I seem to know half of Sheffield.

“They used to say they (dad’s family) lived in West Derby but it was really Norris Green.

UP FOR IT: Sheffield United's on-loan goalkeeper Dean Henderson. Picture: Tim Goode/PA

“Anybody who knows anything about Liverpool will know it is a working class area of the city. We used to go at Christmas and the odd school holiday, when I went to Anfield with my uncles.

“That was in the mid-Seventies, a really successful time for the club.”

Those halcyon days when Liverpool ruled at home and abroad under the sage command of an unassuming north-easterner in Bob Paisley have long since entered Anfield folklore.

It is an era of dominance that current manager Jurgen Klopp is striving to recreate, with the fact that Liverpool head to Bramall Lane as top-flight leaders in search of their 16th successive league victory suggesting that the German is going along the right lines in his mission to achieve that – even if Manchester City will have something to say about it.

Wilder is a big fan of Klopp and just as visiting managers were welcomed into the inner sanctum for a post-match cup of tea or something stronger after games at Anfield back in the old ‘Boot Room’ days, so Wilder will continue that tradition – albeit at a different venue – to his rival.

Gleaning a bit of information from an opposing manager – something that the likes of Paisley, Joe Fagan and Ronnie Moran proved pass-masters at back in the day – may come in handy too.

Wilder added: “I am looking forward to meeting Jurgen and his staff. Our door will always be open. I am sure speaking to people, he will step in and have a chat.

“I love his connection with his players. There is a genuine affection between him and his players, even those who are not really involved. I love his personality, and that goes into the fan base.”

“The ‘best team in Europe’ may be arriving at ‘Beautiful Downtown Bramall Lane’ as the Blades chief puts it, but niceties will be thrown out of the window, temporarily, at 12.30pm tomorrow.

He said: “We want to make it as uncomfortable for them as possible. Everybody will have it down as an away win and that is fine.

“I do not want my players being starry eyed, asking about swapping shirts and asking their players to be signing this or that. We are in this game on a level playing field as a Premier League club.

“I do not want Liverpool coming into our backyard thinking ‘thanks, that was the easiest three points we have had all season’.”

Just as importantly, Wilder’s message of defiance is shared by his players, probably none moreso than Dean Henderson.

The Manchester United loanee has never been short in expressing an opinion or two, but his ability to back up words with deeds precedes him.

Wilder, for one, is confident tomorrow’s game with the Red Devils’ biggest rival and the sight of a packed away end reminding him of his Old Trafford links will sit well with Henderson.

“I feel we have got the best young goalkeeper in the country,” the Blades chief said. “I am sure, knowing Dean, there might be a reaction coming back their way. That is part and parcel of his character, so long as he does not overstep the mark and concentrates on his job.

“I love his personality, he loves the big games. I am sure he is really looking forward to the occasion. He needs some big moments and he has got to come up with them, not just for us to gain points and be successful in our aims, but for his own career as well.”