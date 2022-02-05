Lyle Taylor had put the hosts ahead but the Blades responded strongly with Billy Sharp equalising almost immediately before Jayden Bogle showed magnificent footwork to score the winner, which arrived in controversial circumstances.

Birmingham boss Lee Bowyer felt Sharp was offside in the build up to Bogle's strike but the goal stood as the Blades claimed their third consecutive win.

LATE WINNER: From Jayden Bogle as Sheffield United won 2-1 at Birmingham. Picture: PA Wire.

Heckingbottom hailed his players' mentality as they turned the game around after falling behind and felt there was nothing wrong with Bogle's matchwinner.

“I’m happy with the three points, the nature of the victory and the fact that we fell behind and how we responded,” he said.

“It’s a real good win all around. We fell behind due to a good break from Birmingham, but the way we responded is the real pleasing thing. We deserved it.

“We showed great mentality to come back into the game and the goals were fantastic. There’s no easy game in this league. To restrict Birmingham to the chances they had, we did really well.”

FRUSTRATED: Lee Bowyer. Picture: Getty Images.

Heckingbottom was also delighted with Sharp’s performance and ruthlessness for his equaliser, continuing the striker’s fine recent form in front of goal.

Last week, the veteran striker passed David Nugent as the second tier’s record scorer since it was rebranded in 2004 with Friday's goal his 123rd in the Championship.

“That goal says a lot about what type of player he is,” added Heckingbottom.

“I’m not sure the pass is for him, but he reads the pass, makes the run off the defender and finds the bottom corner.”

Bowyer felt his players deserved more from the game and was frustrated to see United's late goal stand.

“Billy Sharp was offside [in the build-up to the winner] and then he’s trying to get onto the ball,” said Bowyer.

“By him chasing the ball and closing the goalkeeper down, he’s interfering.

“The rules change every game. That’s why I’m upset and disappointed because my players deserved more. We pushed a very good Sheffield United team and there wasn’t much in the game.

“If I have one complaint it would be the first goal. We play a diamond and they score through the middle. That shouldn’t happen and that’s my one disappointment. But the second goal shouldn’t stand.”

Heckingbottom contended that view, responding after the game: "The two players in an offside position aren't interfering, we know that's not offside.

"The rule is what it is but until you are deemed to be interfering you are never going to be given offside."