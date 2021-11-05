Blackburn Rovers v Sheffield United: Forest frustration for Blades seen as positive by Chris Basham

Sheffield United's Chris Basham Picture: Darren Staples/Sportimage

The Blades stalwart, in his first league start for just over two months, played as if he had never been away and is likely to again line up from the off at Ewood Park today, with Ben Davies missing out again through illness.

A sound return in midweek was spoiled by a late concession by United at the City Ground and Basham admits there were some frank discussions after the game.

He said: “There was not a scrap on, but a bit of an argument after in the dressing room just about not keeping a clean sheet.

“Robin Olsen probably had one thing to do all night and conceded and didn’t deserve that (concession) either.

“It was a positive (argument) and we are all striving for the same thing and wanting to perform and get points on the board because we all want to go in the right direction.

“When we got promoted, we kept 20 clean sheets, that’s what wins you games.

“If we kept a clean sheet at Forest, we walk away with three points and the lads were basically saying: ‘Come on, at a full house and tough place, we are winning 1-0, see it out.’

“We are pushing for promotion and the play-offs and one point is not going to be good enough. We need as many points as possible and it’s been a stop-start start because of the international break.

“But I do feel we are starting to find our feet. We need to make sure we knuckle down and you can see the lads are all together and the manager has a good blend of everything.”

Given his recent absence from the side, Basham professed to nerves on a big night for himself personally in Nottingham.

His performance will have assuaged him afterwards, if not necessarily the result.

“I felt a bit of pressure for probably the first time in a lot of years,” he admitted. “I wanted to perform for myself first of all and keep a clean sheet. After 80 minutes and being 1-0 up and not doing that was disappointing.

“But it was great to be back in the side and show positivity and leadership and do what I do.”

. I felt very comfortable.