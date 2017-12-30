Bramall Lane ratings: How did Sheffield United perform against Bolton?

Have your say

Richard Hercock gives his player ratings as Sheffield United finished 2017 with defeat at home to Bolton Wanderers...

Blades

Simon Moore 6: Had little chance with Gary Madine's first-half goal.

Enda Stevens 6: Usual display, never stopped running down the Blades flank.

Jack O'Connell 7: Came close to grabbing an equaliser in second half, but headed just wide.

Richard Stearman 6: Took a nasty whack from Gary Madine, and was involved in a battle all afternoon.

Cameron Carter-Vickers 5: Struggled early on against a pacy Bolton attack, and was substituted after half an hour.

Chris Basham 7: Always puts a shift in, and was once again one of United's best performers.

John Fleck 7: Booked for a crunching tackle, but brought a calmness to United's midfield after three-game ban.

Mark Duffy 7: Looked most likely to create a spark for the hosts, but Bolton did well to close the midfielder down.

John Lundstram 6: Produced one stunning block to deny Karl Henry's goal-bound shot.

Billy Sharp 6: Quiet day for the United captain and not surprised to see him replaced by Clayton Donaldson.

Leon Clarke 7: Had United's best chances, but it wasn't the big striker's day.

Subs

George Baldock (Carter-Vickers, 31) 7: Surprised the wing-back was dropped, but was impressive when he came on.

Samir Carruthers (Stearman, 79) 6: Late chance in stoppage time, but went just wide.

Clayton Donaldson (Sharp, 61) 6: Never really got into the game, sliced one decent chance wide.