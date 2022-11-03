Burnley missing four players for Sheffield United visit as Blades to make late calls on handful of players

The Clarets are top of the Championship heading into the weekend and sit six points ahead of the third-placed Blades, who have played one game fewer than Vincent Kompany’s side.

Brownhill was shown his fifth yellow card of the season during Burnley’s 3-2 win over Rotherham on Wednesday. The threshold for suspension increases to 10 bookings only after the 19th game of the campaign, with Brownhill picking up his fifth in the 19th, and will have to spend a match on the sidelines.

Scott Twine, Ashley Westwood and Darko Churlinov are expected to remain on the injury list for the clash. Sheffield United continue to have injury concerns ahead of the visit of Burnley.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 25: Vincent Kompany Burnley Manager during the Sky Bet Championship between Burnley and Norwich City at Turf Moor on October 25, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manager Paul Heckingbottom was hopeful James McAtee will recover from a knock he received on Tuesday in time for Saturday’s clash although he remains a doubt for the game.