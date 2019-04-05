Character got Sheffield United into the race for the Premier League, it can see us through - Chris Wilder

SHEFFIELD UNITED manager Chris Wilder is backing his side to once again prove their strength of character in the race for the Premier League.

The Blades slipped out of the automatic promotion places last weekend, when beaten 3-2 at home to Bristol City.

It means United head to Preston North End on Saturday trailing Yorkshire rivals Leeds United by two points with seven games to play.

Speaking at Bramall Lane on Friday, Wilder said: “If that was a performance we have seen every three or four weeks then we would have a problem. But we have not done that.

“We have to move on. I don’t want anyone feeling sorry for themselves and, instead, focus on a great game.

“The players have put themselves in this position. To make sure these games have something to play for.

“We have to get over last weekend. That has been a big characteristic of the team. If we did not have that quality, we would be halfway up the division and not looking for our 23rd win of the season.”

Jack O’Connor and Mark Duffy remain doubts for the trip to Deepdale. O’Connor limped out of the defeat to Bristol City with a tight calf muscle, while Duffy was missing due to an Achilles injury.

“We will give them as much time as possible,” added Wilder.

Gary Madine is again out, the striker serving the final game of a three-match ban.