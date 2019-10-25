Chris Basham looking for Sheffield United to maintain unbeaten habit

What have the champions of Europe and Sheffield United got in common?

Plus, the two teams are the only top-flight clubs yet to experience defeat on their travels this term.

Sheffield United's Lys Mousset celebrates scoring his side's winning goal against Arsenal. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA

When you consider United have been on the road to Bournemouth (1-1 draw), Chelsea (2-2), Watford (0-0) and Everton (2-0 win), that is an impressive return for the newly-promoted Blades.

Tomorrow, that record will be tested further with a trip to West Ham United, but defender Chris Basham is confident of extending the run into November.

“Being unbeaten becomes a habit,” said the defender. “If you keep those good habits, we are undefeated away in the Premier League.

“West Ham is going to be a really tough game. A great stadium to go to and the boys seem to really lift themselves for these big away games. They kind of feel they are Premier League footballers going to these big stadiums.

“I have never been to the London Stadium so it should be a great atmosphere and a great game.”

United’s last two home games have shown the narrow margins between success and failure in the Premier League.

A goalkeeping error allowed Liverpool to snatch a 1-0 win at Bramall Lane, before Lys Mousset grabbed the winner against Arsenal on Monday night.

Basham added: “I have always wanted to see what it would be like being a Sheffield United footballer in the Premier League.

“This is what it is all about, the fans are unbelievable, home and away. The support does drive you on.

“Against Liverpool we were all disheartened when we came off the pitch, down in the dumps, but the fans roared us off after that game, and that was a 1-0 defeat.

“There was always going to be a great atmosphere after a 1-0 win against Arsenal.”