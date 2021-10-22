The Blades are yet to win back-to-back matches this season, which is why they are 17th in the Championship. They followed up Saturday's big victory over Stoke City with defeat at home to Millwall on Tuesday.

"We need to start getting a bit of consistency about ourselves," said Basham, who came off the bench when Morgan Gibbs-White was sent off in the second half. "We can't be winning one, losing one, drawing one.

"We were disappointed because we went to 10 men (on Tuesday), we didn't get the best of starts in the game, but we got a goal just before half-time and found ourselves playing the better football.

FRUSTRATIONS: Sheffield United centre-back Chris Basham

"Morgan unluckily got sent off and we were backs against the wall but I felt we showed character, we created chances and got sucker-punched at the death. It was always either going to be a wonder goal or a scrappy goal and they ended up getting a wonder goal, which was heart-wrenching.

"The manager said today we need to show a bit more maturiity in our performance and style of play, somebody on the pitch leading and telling the lads to come on now. If you're down to 10 men and it's 1-1 you've got to walk away with a draw instead of a defeat."

A stalwart throughout Chris Wilder's time as manager, Basham has only started four Championship matches this season, when Salivsa Jokanovic has preferred a back four.

"As a footballer at 33 year-old I want to be playing every week and I really believe I can for Sheffield United, " he said. "I love playing, I love training, I love backing the lads up in the changing room even if I'm not playing.

"I've got a lot of experience of being here through the ups and downs and desperate for the ups to come back again.