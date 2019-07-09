Chris Wilder is rewarded with new Sheffield United deal

Have your say

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has signed a new three-year contract, the Premier League club have announced.

Wilder guided the Blades back to the top flight last season following a 12-year exile after leading them to the League One title in his first season in charge.

Sheffield United chief executive Stephen Bettis said: “On behalf of the board, I’m delighted the formalities have been concluded and Chris has been rewarded.

“Chris signing a new contract underpins everything we are attempting to do at Bramall Lane.

“He’s been the catalyst for our success over the past few years, he is a driven individual and his focus since promotion was secured has been preparing the club for the Premier League.”

Wilder started his professional career at Bramall Lane in 1986 as a right-back and spent six years at the club, including loan spells at Walsall, Charlton and Leyton Orient.

He returned to the Steel City in 1998 for a brief spell.

Wilder took charge at his boyhood club in 2016 after the exit of Nigel Adkins and engineered a return to the Championship.

The 51-year-old secured automatic promotion to the Premier League this season and won the LMA Manager of the Year award.

The new deal has been signed off by co-owners Kevin McCabe and HRH Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, who are both hoping to win sole control of United following the end of a High Court hearing designed to settle their dispute.

The Blades are currently training in Portugal ahead of Friday’s friendly with Real Betis.

Goals from Lucas Joao and Sam Winnall saw city neighbours Sheffield Wednesday kick-off their pre-season campaign last night with a 2-0 win over Shrewsbury Town in Portugal.

Steve Bruce’s new signings Julian Borner, Moses Odubajo and Kadeem Harris all played, despite their summer moves not being confirmed due to Wednesday’s ongoing soft transfer embargo.