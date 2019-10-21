Chris Wilder on why Sheffield United's 1-0 win over Arsenal was such a 'big result'

Chris Wilder hailed “a big result” for Sheffield United as they turned performances into points at Bramall Lane with a 1-0 win over Arsenal.

Before the game there was much talk about the need to start taking full advantage with results at the home of the Blades and thanks to a first-half goal from Lys Mousset, they were able to do so in an exciting Monday-night match.

It was an important step for a team who had been putting in good performances at home without the full reward.

“I want to win,” said Wilder. “I want my team to win at anything. I want players to have that in their attitude and mindset but you’ve always got to look after your performance as well to get into that position to win games of football.

“I was delighted last time out at home (a narrow 1-0 defeat to Liverpool) in terms of the performance but we didn’t marry it up with a big result. That happened against Leicester and Southampton.

“You’re in it to gain points whatever way you do that and especially as a promoted club ever point is precious. It’s a big result for us.

“It’s been a great night for us. That’s what we’re in the division for, days and nights like this - Everton away and Arsenal at home.

“We needed to produce a big performance because we’re playing historically a big football club and they’re expected to go really well this year, top four and higher.

“We needed to do a lot of things right and I think we did and we got our rewards.”

Mousset was making his first Premier League start for the Blades since joining from Bournemouth in the summer.

“He’s been knocking on the door,” said Wilder. “We had to get him up to speed and a lot of work’s been put in with the conditioners and Lys himself to get him into a situation where he starts a game.

“You could see just after half-time he was struggling but that was enough for me on his home debut. He’s a popular boy with the players and you could see from the supporters why they’ve taken to him as well.

“We’ve got players that are making their way in this division. We’re not buying £40m, £50m, £60m players who are established internationals who have played all over Europe. We’re buying players who want to get better and improve, and are taking their first early steps in the Premier League

“Lys had a situation at Bournemouth where he was playing behind two really good players but we’ve found a home for him and hopefully it’s just a start for him.”

The win moves Sheffield United up to ninth in the Premier League.