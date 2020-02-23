Chris Wilder proud of performance as Sheffield United reach safety mark

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder believes performance rather than result was the biggest indicator of his side's progress in the draw with Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

United's 1-1 draw with the visiting Seagulls may have looked like two points dropped given the Blades are eyeing the Champions League qualification spots and Brighton are battling to survive.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder

But as United crested the 40-point mark that traditionally signals a side is safe, there was a hint of disappointment that it wasn't all three points.

United led through a thunderbolt from Enda Stevens, only to be pegged back four first-half minutes later when Brighton striker Neil Maupey headed home a set-piece routine.

Wilder said: “At times you go 'that was a big performance', and I thought that was a big performance from us today, one that if we continue to play in the manner that we did then we’ll cause problems for whoever we play, especially down here.

"I thought we moved the ball around really well and I enjoyed watching my team play. We’ve had to move it around a big side today, which I felt we did, we just didn’t have that last tiny bit, or the bounce of the ball.

"I said to the players I was absolutely delighted with what I saw. A draw doesn't hurt me at all.

"I said before the game this wouldn't be easy. I know how tactically astute Graham (Potter) is and how good his team is. They will be pleased with a draw - as we were pleased to win at their place after they had most of the ball.

"It's one defeat in 20 or so Premier League matches - taking Liverpool and Manchester City out of it. Consistent performances.

"It was a good performance after us being away on the winter break."