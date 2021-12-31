Chris Wilder reveals fury with game at Sheffield United set to go ahead - despite 19 Covid cases at Boro

Chris Wilder

A coronavirus outbreak has ripped through the club's ranks ahead of Saturday's scheduled Championship trip to his former club Sheffield United, but despite the major issues, their game at Bramall Lane will take place, as it stands, Wilder believes.

A furious Wilder said: "In 20 years as manager, starting off in the non-league, I have never experienced anything like I have done in the last 48 hours.

"We have one player that can only pay a small part of a game at this period of the season and we have four of five long term injuries. We have a team in mind to play Sheffield United and it is a fabulous game and they are doing fabulously well with possibly the strongest group of players in the division and it is a special place for me as well. I am looking forward to going back there.

"But we rocked in on Thursday morning. We test possibly more than any in the Championship and a lot in Premier League. Everyone has lateral flow tests before they rock up in training and ten staff have tested positive on Thursday.

"Nine players have tested positive on Thursday. Seven would have been in starting 11 for Sheffield United.

"I spoke to EFL about the situation. I am a man of integrity and honesty. I will play a game anywhere on a level-playing field, while understanding it is not your best 11 against my best 11.

"But we have been absolutely decimated from a playing, starters' and staff point of view in terms of preparing the players. Alan Knill has got it.

"It was a Covid outbreak. Simple as that and it has ripped through us and this is not a situation I have seen a couple of clubs talking about it ripping through their football clubs and I am not being critical.

"As it stands now, the game is on. We have talked to the EFL and they have said we should do what we have to do to get it on. They have asked us to supplement the group with people on loan, which I cannot get my head around.

"I will be making a call to Steve Cooper at (Nottingham) Forest to see if we can have Djed Spence back on loan to sit on the bench for us at Sheffield United and possibly Sheffield Wednesday with Lewis Wing and a young boy at Kilmarnock in Rumarn Burrell.

"It is quite baffling what is going on with the other games being called off. We are doing our best without any staff and players to prepare for a tough game in the Championshop, live on Sky in front of 30,000.

"We have a couple of asymptomatic players who are travelling down to Sheffield in isolation as well. It is still an ongoing situation but we have to also recall the likes of Stephen Walker from Tranmere and Lewis.

"I am all for governance and letter of the law stuff, but this is making it up as you go along time *(from the EFL), that is how I am seeing it and it is quite embarassing, if I am honest.

On the lack of backroom staff available, he added: "I have put the shirts out before, washed the kit before and I running on with the sponge and the bucket. I am going to chuck the water on the injured players and tell them to 'get up, there's nothing wrong with you.'