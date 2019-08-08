Chris Wilder reveals Sheffield United want one more signing before the transfer window slams shut

SHEFFIELD UNITED manager Chris Wilder is hoping to add a midfielder on loan before the transfer window closes later today.

The Blades have made eight signings this summer and spent an unprecedented £45m ahead of Saturday's Premier League return.

Wilder, however, wants one more addition as the clock ticks down towards the 5pm deadline.

"If we do (make a signing), then I will be delighted with what we have done so far in terms of what I was given," said Wilder, who has no injury problems ahead of the trip to Bournemouth.

“I am delighted with the structure, the age and the ambition and desire of the players we hae brought in. The younger ones and even the older one chucked in there as well (Phil Jagielka).

“Like every manager up and down the country will be saying, we feel to be close but things can change pretty quickly."

Mark Duffy and Leon Clarke, meanwhile, are expected to leave for the Championship before the window slams shut.