Chris Wilder’s pride not dimmed by Sheffield United’s collapse at Aston Villa

Sheffield United manager focused on the bigger picture rather than the despair of squandering a three-goal lead and the chance to go top of the Championship at Villa Park on Friday night.

United had seemingly been heading for a convincing win, which would have taken them top of the Sky Bet Championship, after skipper Billy Sharp scored his second hat-trick of the season.

But Villa, struggling for long periods, staged a dramatic turnaround after newcomer Tyrone Mings sparked off their recovery in the 82nd minute.

Four minutes later Tammy Abraham added a second with substitute Andre Green salvaging a face-saving draw.

Sharp’s inspirational goalscoring had earlier been the major difference between the two teams.

Wilder said: “I prefer to look at the overall performance and, if you do that, then we’ve dominated one of the best squads in the division.

“Listen, you don’t play for them (Villa) unless you’re a damn good footballer. But for 80 minutes, possibly more than that, we were on top and better. I didn’t see that coming,

“I don’t think anybody did in fairness, but that also tells you how well the lads were doing against a really good team with a really good manager.

“People will say Villa weren’t at their best. But I think there was a reason for that. If we had gone on and won it, then that would have been down to what we did.

“The fact we didn’t was down to what we did too, but the lads can go away knowing they’ve come to a historic club, an iconic stadium, and put in that kind of display.”