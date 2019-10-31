Chris Wilder says Sean Dyche is a role model as Sheffield United adjust to the Premier League

Chris Wilder says Sean Dyche is one of the managers he has been keenest to learn from as he has taken Sheffield United from League One to the Premier League.

Now in charge of a Premier League team for the first time and he has been able to pick the brains of Dyche and others about the challenges ahead.

The two men come up against one another at Bramall Lane on Saturday afternoon.

"He's been brilliant," said Wilder of his opposite number. "I've got a lot of time for Sean.

"I've known him a while and he's played in these parts and I know full well his managerial career. They're a benchmark for clubs like ours that want to stay in the Premier League.

"I like his team, I like the way they work together and they are a team.

"They've got a plan and they play a way that's effective."

The level-headedness of Dyche and his team impresses Wilder, and is keeping with the way he and his players go about their business.

"Sean doesn't get caught up in all the hype around the Premier League," commented Wilder.

"For them to get the results they've had, they've had disappointments along the way and I just think they're really consistent in their approach. That's the reason they've achieved the results that's given them the success they've had over the years.

"Game in game out, whether it's Sheffield United away or Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea at home, they leave everything out there and produce 100 per cent performances.

"Sean will be the first to admit the competition is huge and immense and sometimes you come up short and you have to quickly move on, which they've done fantastically well."

All of which means Wilder is expecting a severe test on Saturday with his team unbeaten in three matches.

"There's still a long way to go and we've got our feet on the ground," he said. "It's only a start and their challenge is to continue and to be consistent in their performances.

"Their attitude has been superb and still we're newcomers into this division and this is a club that has come up from League One. We weren't this ridiculously powerful Championship club. The boys are still learning.

"I think you've got to look at that as well when there's an opinion on certain players. We are always looking to improve individually and as a group.

"It's going to be a really tough game, as tough a game as we've had.

"People look at the Liverpool game and the Arsenal game but I will look at every game the same way."