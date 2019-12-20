Chris Wilder sets out January transfer plans for Sheffield United

Chris Wilder admits Sheffield United may have to be patient in the January sales.

The Blades have made an impressive start on their return to the Premier League – they sit seventh ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Brighton and Hove Albion.

But Wilder is not one to let a transfer window pass without trying to strengthen, and wants to bring in “two or three players” next month.

The window opens on January 1, but United will have to bide their time as they do not have the financial clout to compete with Premier League rivals.

“We would all like to (make early signings) but it isn’t always as easy as we would want it to be,” said Wilder.

“We are possibly looking at two or three players coming into the group, not big changes. Maybe a couple going out, but two or three coming in to give us a lift and a boost in the changing room.

“It will strengthen the squad for the second part of the season.We need to be strong, we need to cover, and we need to have serious competition.

“The players have done fantastically well so far, so don’t under-estimate, if we do bring players in they still have to fight to get into the team. That will be the challenge for any new signing.

“We are actively looking, we would love to push the button early on but it doesn’t always work that way.”

After bringing in forward trio Lys Mousset, Oli McBurnie and Callum Robinson over the summer, Wilder will next turn his attentions to bolster his options at centre-half and midfield.

“There’s certain positions that we need to strengthen,” he said.

“The foreign market is one that we could look at.

“I am not sure from a Premier League point of view that we would have the finances to go and do that.

“We will look at the Championship, as we have done with the signings that we have made. Is it going to be two or three permanent transfers? I wouldn’t think so.

“It might be a bit of a mix in terms of players we get in.

“There’s always a loan with an option to buy in the summer too,” he added.

“There are ongoing talks between myself and the board.

“I have stated that we need to lift and invest, hopefully we can make that happen.”