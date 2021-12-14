Daniel Jebbison's award gives Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom something to think about

ON LOAN: Daniel Jebbison is due to spend the season at Burton Albion

The 18-year-old is on a season-long loan at Burton Albion, working under former Leeds United and Chelsea striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jebbison scored four goals in as many November games, including one in the win over Doncaster Rovers. Until then he had only scored twice this season.

It won him the monthly PFA award with 23 per cent of the vote.

The decision to send Jebbison on a season-long loan was taken by then-coach Slavisa Jokanovic, but he has since been replaced by Heckingbottom.

It was the Yorkshireman who handed Jebbison his Blades league debut in May. Jebbison became the youngest player to score on his first Premier League start at Everton.

Heckingbottom also used him against Crystal Palace, Newcastle United and Burnley. Either side of his spell as caretaker manager, Heckingbottom was in charge of the Blades' under-23s team, so knows Jebbison well.

The Championship side have recalled wing-back Femi Seriki from an unsuccessful loan at sister club Beerschot, although he is ineligible to play until January. Asked in his first press conference as manager if he would consider exercising recall clauses for any other on-loan youngsters, Heckingbottom replied: “We review them all the time. I’ll be less involved in that now but we’ve used it very well, whether it be monthly youth loans or longer-term loans into the leagues.

“It’s a good education for players, a good for them to realise what first-team football is all about because the hardest step is from the under-23s into the first team. A lot of players have had a taste of it, we need to see players stay in the team now.”

One of the factors behind Jebbison being loaned out remains in place, however: the Blades have an awful lot of strikers on their books.

Club record signing Rhian Brewster is currently missing with a hamstring tendon injury, but no timescale has been put on his return. Oliver Burke has missed Heckingbottom's first two matches as full-time manager with a heel injury, but is not expected to be out much longer.

That still leaves captain Billy Sharp, Oli McBurnie, Lys Mousset and David McGoldrick fighting for places.

Recalling Jebbison might make more sense if one or more senior striker could be moved on so as not to block the teenager's path into the first team. Otherwise, he might be best continuing his education with the Brewers.