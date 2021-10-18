David McGoldrick of Sheffield United celebrates with team-mate Jayden Bogle. Picture: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

For just the second time in 2021, United came from behind to secure three points, with McGoldrick producing a devastating cameo from the bench.

McGoldrick, who came on 13 minutes from time with Stoke leading 1-0, set up an 80th-minute leveller for fellow replacement Lys Mousset.

Three minutes later, the veteran fired home the winner with his first goal of the campaign as United answered the charge that they had failed to beat any of the division’s form sides with a precious comeback victory over the Potters, who started the day in fourth place.

McGoldrick, who netted for the first time in 2021-22, said: “Stoke are a good team, they have got some good points on the board and good international players and have spent a bit of money on strikers.

“We have had a few wins at home, but not against big opponents. But for Stoke to go 1-0 up and for us to come back and get the win is a statement.

“Hopefully it is a moment for us to push on and carry on that confidence to the next run of games as we have some big games coming up between now and the next international break.

“We want to get as many points as possible and make Bramall Lane a fortress again.”

On McGoldrick’s key contribution, manager Slavisa Jokanovic, whose side welcome Millwall tomorrow night, added: “He is intelligent and the plus is that he is really experienced.