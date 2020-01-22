Dean Henderson will not want to play second fiddle to anyone - even David De Gea - as Sheffield United aim to bring back star keeper for a third time

CHRIS WILDER has revealed that he is speaking to Manchester United about the prospect of bringing back keeper Dean Henderson to Bramall Lane for a third time - with the Sheffield United manager doubting whether the loanee would countenance being a number two to anyone.

Henderson, 22, produced a magnificent first-half performance in the Blades'narrow defeat to champions Manchester City on Tuesday night, making brilliant saves to thwart Raheem Sterling and Nicolas Otamendi and topping things off with a penalty save to deny Gabriel Jesus.

Performances such as those will only intensify the clamour for him to be handed a senior debut by England after being called up to the squad by Gareth Southgate in the autumn, with Blades supporters entering into a rousing chorus of 'England's number one' after his penalty save.

Henderson's loan deal with the Blades - his second with the club - runs out at the end of the summer, with the Cumbrian's contract at Old Trafford expiring in the summer of 2022.

The Old Trafford academy product has been with the Red Devils since the age of 14, but Wilder believes he is at an age and a mindset where he will not want to play second fiddle to anyone, including United keeper David De Gea, widely recognised as one of the best in the world.

Wilder said: "He wants to play first-team football. Maybe I should not be saying this, but I am not too sure he will play as back-up to anyone. That is just the character of the boy.

"Maybe he will come out and say it.

"If there is a decision for Manchester United for him to come out to us, we'd gladly take that up. We have already started talking with them. But obviously he is their player and that decision will be taken on behalf of Manchester United and the player.

"But he has been outstanding for us.

"Look at his age, he is still a baby, isn't he. People talk about goalkeepers at 27, 28 and 29. So he's got five, six or seven years on goalkeepers at that age. So the quicker he learns, the better he is going to be.

"Sometimes, you have to go through a bit of pain, which he did on that day. But he has been outstanding for me right the way through my time here.

"He has not been error-free, which you would not expect him to be, being a young goalkeeper. But what he shows is an ability to learn and move on and a mental strength.

"To chuck on in as he did against Liverpool live on TV and come roaring back as he did shows what he is about as a character."