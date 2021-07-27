Doncaster Rovers v Sheffield United: Is there a live stream? Are tickets still available?

FANS: Doncaster Rovers supporters return to the Keepmoat Stadium for the pre-season friendly against Newcastle United

The match will be Blades manager Slavisa Jokanovic's first in England since taking charge, whilst Rovers counterpart Richie Wellens had his first outing against Newcastle United at the weekend.

When is Doncaster Rovers vs Sheffield United?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United travel to the Keepmoat Stadium on Tuesday, July 27 for a 7pm kick-off.

Is Doncaster Rovers vs Sheffield United available to watch?

Yes, the game is open to spectators.

iFollow passes to watch the game on the internet are available from Doncaster Rovers website, and SUTV is also streaming the game for £5.

Are there any tickets remaining for Doncaster Rovers vs Sheffield United?

Sheffield United have sold their allocation of away tickets so any Rovers fans hoping to attend must have a previous purchase history.

Tickets are priced £10 adults, £5 60+/18-24, under-18s £1.