EFL still waiting for answers from Dozy Mmobuosi over proposed Sheffield United takeover

The Football League (EFL) says it is still waiting for answers to "a number of additional queries" before it can approve Dozy Mmobuosi's proposed £90m takeover of Sheffield United.

By Stuart Rayner
3 minutes ago

The Nigerian businessman is undergoing the League's owners and director's test, which he will have to pass before his purchase of the Championship club can be approved.

The Blades are currently under a transfer embargo after failing to pay instalments on a number of transfers.

As is normally the case in these situations, the Blades had not revealed Mmobuosi's identity but he confirmed the rumours that he was the man trying to buy the club when he spoke to Rio Ferdinand's You Tube channel last week.

"Whilst the League is in receipt of the share purchase agreement and owners and directors’ test declaration, alongside some evidence of source and sufficiency of funding, it has previously raised a number of additional queries with the proposed purchaser and the club," the League said in a statement.

"The EFL has been awaiting a response on those queries for some time and until the League is satisfied that the requirements of its regulations have been met, it will not process a change of control at the club."

The Blades have been up for sale for some time. Last season a proposed takeover by American businessman Henry Mauriss is understood to have gone as far as going through Football League checks, only for him to be jailed for wire fraud in July.

