‘Envious’ Jack Robinson delighted to follow Ben Osborn to Sheffield United

NEW Sheffield United signing Jack Robinson admits that he is no longer green with envy.

The defender, who joined the Blades on a two-a-half year deal this week, is the first to acknowledge that he was a touch envious when Nottingham Forest team-mate Ben Osborn made the move to Bramall Lane in the summer.

While understandably pleased for Osborn, the 26-year-old is now thrilled to make his own return to the Premier League after spending his formative years at Liverpool.

Robinson, who could be handed a debut in tomorrow’s FA Cup tie at Millwall, said: “Working with Benny at Nottingham, when he got chance to move, it was a great opportunity for him.

“We were all made up for him, but at the time thinking: ‘I would love that move, as well’. Then, it comes along and happens and it puts a lot of faith in you when gaffer thinks of you like that.

“The manager gets the best out of players and they want to play for him.”

Wilder’s tutelage is helping a host of players become household names and the Blades chief believes that all is not lost for several of his stars in their quest to potentially gatecrash their way into Gareth Southgate’s plans for Euro 2020 with England.

Dean Henderson’s outstanding performance in the narrow midweek loss to Manchester City handed another timely nudge in the direction of the England manager and consistent displays from the likes of Jack O’Connell and George Baldock – also on the radar of Greece – are also unlikely to have escaped his attention.

Wilder, who says he is close to landing another signing, said: “I have had a dialogue with Gareth on a couple of occasions.

“He has been at a couple of our games here – not always to watch opposition players either.

“He wants to keep an eye on our boys. It will not do any harm by playing well and the boys have done that this season consistently well.

“I don’t think he is selective to big clubs. He is doing a brilliant job with young players and I believe he will pick players who are in form who will do jobs for him.

“It is a healthy group of English players at the minute with a host of talent that will be pushing hard in last 17 games to stake a claim for Euros. Why shouldn’t my players be in the frame?”

Meanwhile, Wilder has confirmed the club have not received any enquiries for any of their leading players this month – and says it would take an ‘unbelievable bid’ to force them to cash in.

He added: “All are under contract, so it would take an unbelievable bid to remove one of our players.”