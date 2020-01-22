Premier League rumours

Ex-Leeds United favourite wanted by Premier League high-flyers, Bets suspended on Manchester United target, Liverpool eye £40m deal - gossip

We're heading into the final nine days of the transfer window - and Premier League clubs continue to be linked with a host of late deals.

A host of clubs have already completed deals, while some seek their first incomings of the window. We’ve rounded up the latest gossip from around the top-flight so scroll down and click through the pages to view all of the latest Premier League transfer news and gossip from around the web:

1. Blades lead race for Championship star

2. Chris Wilder ready to pay 'significant fee'

3. Betting suspended on Bale return

4. Will he listen to his father?

