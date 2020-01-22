Ex-Leeds United favourite wanted by Premier League high-flyers, Bets suspended on Manchester United target, Liverpool eye £40m deal - gossip

We're heading into the final nine days of the transfer window - and Premier League clubs continue to be linked with a host of late deals.

A host of clubs have already completed deals, while some seek their first incomings of the window. We’ve rounded up the latest gossip from around the top-flight so scroll down and click through the pages to view all of the latest Premier League transfer news and gossip from around the web:

1. Blades lead race for Championship star Sheffield United are leading the race to signBristol City midfielder Josh Brownhill, who has a 7m release clause. (Bristol Live)

2. Chris Wilder ready to pay 'significant fee' And the Blades are interested in Stoke City striker Tyrese Campbell with Chris Wilder ready to a "significant fee" for the player. (Daily Record)

3. Betting suspended on Bale return A bookmaker has suspended betting onReal Madridforward Gareth Bale making an emotionalreturntoTottenham.(Daily Mail)

4. Will he listen to his father? The father of Edinson Cavani, linked with Chelsea and Manchester United, wants his son to join Atletico Madrid in the near future. (El Chiringuito TV)

