Ex-Leeds United favourite wanted by Premier League high-flyers, Bets suspended on Manchester United target, Liverpool eye £40m deal - gossip
We're heading into the final nine days of the transfer window - and Premier League clubs continue to be linked with a host of late deals.
A host of clubs have already completed deals, while some seek their first incomings of the window. We’ve rounded up the latest gossip from around the top-flight so scroll down and click through the pages to view all of the latest Premier League transfer news and gossip from around the web:
1. Blades lead race for Championship star
Sheffield United are leading the race to signBristol City midfielder Josh Brownhill, who has a 7m release clause. (Bristol Live)