Ex-Leeds United 'target' attracting interest in £10m swoop, Newcastle United takeover to be decided this week, Ex-Arsenal star linked with shock return - Rumours
We're heading into the final few days of the transfer window - and Premier League clubs continue to be linked with a host of late deals.
A host of clubs have already completed deals, while some seek their first incomings of the window. We’ve rounded up the latest gossip from around the top-flight so scroll down and click through the pages to view all of the latest Premier League transfer news and gossip from around the web:
1. Clarets table mega bid
Burnley have made a 23.6mbid for Fenerbahce striker Vedat Muriqi but the Turkish club are reluctant to sell. (Milliyet)