Latest Premier League rumours

Ex-Leeds United 'target' attracting interest in £10m swoop, Newcastle United takeover to be decided this week, Ex-Arsenal star linked with shock return - Rumours

We're heading into the final few days of the transfer window - and Premier League clubs continue to be linked with a host of late deals.

A host of clubs have already completed deals, while some seek their first incomings of the window. We’ve rounded up the latest gossip from around the top-flight so scroll down and click through the pages to view all of the latest Premier League transfer news and gossip from around the web:

Burnley have made a 23.6mbid for Fenerbahce striker Vedat Muriqi but the Turkish club are reluctant to sell. (Milliyet)

1. Clarets table mega bid

West Hamhave openeddiscussionswithRB Salzburg over right-back Rasmus Kristensen.(Daily Mail)

2. Hammers open talks over right-back

Sheffield United are set to seal a deal for Dutch strikerRichairo Zivkovic on loan for the remainder of the season. (Voetball)

3. Dutch striker set for Bramall Lane switch

The Blades are also said to be readying a 9.3m offer for Stade de Reims defender Axel Disasi. (Made in Foot in France)

4. Blades readying bid for defender

