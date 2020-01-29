Ex-Leeds United 'target' attracting interest in £10m swoop, Newcastle United takeover to be decided this week, Ex-Arsenal star linked with shock return - Rumours

A host of clubs have already completed deals, while some seek their first incomings of the window. We’ve rounded up the latest gossip from around the top-flight so scroll down and click through the pages to view all of the latest Premier League transfer news and gossip from around the web:

1. Clarets table mega bid Burnley have made a 23.6mbid for Fenerbahce striker Vedat Muriqi but the Turkish club are reluctant to sell. (Milliyet) Getty Buy a Photo

2. Hammers open talks over right-back West Hamhave openeddiscussionswithRB Salzburg over right-back Rasmus Kristensen.(Daily Mail) Getty Buy a Photo

3. Dutch striker set for Bramall Lane switch Sheffield United are set to seal a deal for Dutch strikerRichairo Zivkovic on loan for the remainder of the season. (Voetball) Getty Buy a Photo

4. Blades readying bid for defender The Blades are also said to be readying a 9.3m offer for Stade de Reims defender Axel Disasi. (Made in Foot in France) Getty Buy a Photo

View more