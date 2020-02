The winter break is in place over the next two weeks before clubs enter the business end of the campaign. Here, we’ve rounded up the latest gossip from around the top-flight so scroll down and click through the pages to view all of the latest Premier League transfer news and gossip from around the web.

1. Russian club eye Burnley outcast Burnley forwardMatej Vydra is being eyed by Russian club CSKA Moscow after Rangers and Aston Villa reportedly failed with their deadline day bids. (Lancashire Live)

2. Brighton scout European striker Scouts at Brighton, Leicester, Frankfurt and Monaco watched Fenerbahce striker Vedat Muriqi at the weekend ahead of a potential summer swoop. (Haber Global)

3. The conversation that changed it all... Genk chief Dimitri De Conderevealed he wasdetermined to keep Sander Berge last week before a conversation with the player, his father and management. (Het Belang van Limburg)

4. Duo failed in Ligue 1 swoop Everton and Arsenal saw approaches turned down for Lille defenderGabriel Magalhaes as they were unable to meet the French club's valuation. (Le10 Sport)

