All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
3 hours ago Dame Deborah James’s cancer journey captured in new documentary
32 minutes ago Arcturus: New Covid variant emerges as compulsory masks return abroad
40 minutes ago Storm Noa: Winds up to 60mph to hit parts of UK with warnings issued
2 hours ago UK to have ‘soft’ heatwave in April and May
3 hours ago Rylan steps down from Strictly’s It Takes Two - full statement
3 hours ago Coin made for first King of England sells at auction

Ex-Sheffield United and Middlesbrough FC manager Chris Wilder at 'risk of the sack' at Championship club Watford

FORMER SHEFFIELD UNITED and Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder is reportedly at the risk of the sack - after just 36 days in charge of Championship outfit Watford.

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 12th Apr 2023, 13:09 BST

The 55-year-old, who was axed by Boro last autumn, was appointed manager of the Vicarage Road outfit on March 7 - in the hope of inspiring a play-off charge.

The Hornets - who have previously sacked two managers in Rob Edwards and Slaven Bilic this season - have won just once in six matches under the Yorkshireman, whose side lost at home to Huddersfield Town on Good Friday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

With five games left in their season, Watford are six points adrift of the two teams occupying the final two play-off positions in Blackburn Rovers and Millwall.

Most Popular
Chris Wilder, pictured in his time in charge at Middlesbrough. Picture: Getty.Chris Wilder, pictured in his time in charge at Middlesbrough. Picture: Getty.
Chris Wilder, pictured in his time in charge at Middlesbrough. Picture: Getty.

Speaking after the club's derby loss at Watford on April 1, Wilder, who signed a short-term deal with the Hertfordshire outfit, delivered a scathing assessment of the Hornets’ season and spoke of the club needing to undergo a 'cultural re-set'.

Watford, in 12th place in the table, host Bristol City this weekend.

Related topics:Chris WilderWatfordSlaven BilicBoro