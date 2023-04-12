FORMER SHEFFIELD UNITED and Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder is reportedly at the risk of the sack - after just 36 days in charge of Championship outfit Watford.

The 55-year-old, who was axed by Boro last autumn, was appointed manager of the Vicarage Road outfit on March 7 - in the hope of inspiring a play-off charge.

The Hornets - who have previously sacked two managers in Rob Edwards and Slaven Bilic this season - have won just once in six matches under the Yorkshireman, whose side lost at home to Huddersfield Town on Good Friday.

With five games left in their season, Watford are six points adrift of the two teams occupying the final two play-off positions in Blackburn Rovers and Millwall.

Speaking after the club's derby loss at Watford on April 1, Wilder, who signed a short-term deal with the Hertfordshire outfit, delivered a scathing assessment of the Hornets’ season and spoke of the club needing to undergo a 'cultural re-set'.