The future of the 37-year-old, who left the Blades earlier this summer, has been the subject of much transfer speculation in the close season, with Rotherham United among those keen to sign him.

The Millers threw their hat into the ring to bring him to the club at the start of the summer, but Sharp consistently resisted their overtures – and those of other EFL clubs including Derby County – and has now finally put an end to the mini-saga regarding his next destination by deciding to start a new adventure in the US.

Sharp, who has also played for fellow Yorkshire clubs Leeds United and Doncaster Rovers, has reportedly completed his medical at Galaxy and will sign on until the end of the MLS season, with a one-year option to stay for a further year.

Former Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp, a target of Rotherham United this summer. He is set to head to the US and join LA Galaxy. Picture: Getty.

Despite expressing the club’s public interest in signing Sharp, Millers boss Matt Taylor all but conceded defeat in their quest to sign him late last month.

Sharp was released by the Blades in early June, at the end of existing deal at Bramall Lane.