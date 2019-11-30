Extra preparation time is not an issue for Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder

SHEFFIELD UNITED manager Chris Wilder insists he is reading nothing into the Blades having extra time to prepare for Sunday's Premier League encounter at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Midlands outfit are backing up from Europa League action in Portugal on Thursday, with United, by contrast, having a full week to prepare for the clash.

Wilder, whose last visit with the Blades to Molineux ended in a 3-0 humbling in February 2018, said: "We will only know if the schedule has given us an advantage on Sunday afternoon.

"You have to deal with the fixture list though. That’s the way it is. We are in good nick. We have a few players back with us, including Dean (Henderson).

"Nuno (Esprito Santo) has done a fantastic job at Wolves. It’s a different club to a lot of the promoted clubs, because they were set for the Premier League when they were in the Championship.

"Then they were set for the top ten. But you still have to win games of football. I think that comes down to the manager, what he instils in the players and how he sets them up.

"They destroyed us at their place. One of the big things I always remember was their second goal. Knilly (assistant manager Alan Knill) and I were clapping, because it was so good.

"But I had to tell him ‘Knilly, that was scored against us.’ You just appreciate good football."

Meanwhile, Wilder insists he is not losing any sleep over some so-called 'experts' who derided the Blades credentials in the summer, labelling it as 'uneducated punditry.'

Despite lying in sixth spot in the Premier League after an outstanding start to life back in the top-flight, the feats of Wilder's side continue to be ignored by many.

Wilder, who welcomes John Egan back tomorrow, with Lys Mousset, said: "Uneducated punditry, I think you can call it, at the start of the season. I am not there to rub their heads either.

"If you speak to Keith Andrews and Scott Minto, all the boys who cover the Championship, they know we are a positive side and always have been."