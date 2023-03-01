FA Cup draw: Sheffield United handed home quarter-final, giant-killers Grimsby Town go to Brighton
Sheffield United’s reward for knocking Premier League top-four chasers Tottenham Hotspur out of the FA Cup is a home quarter-final against Championship opposition.
Grimsby Town, the lowest-ranked team left in the competition after they shocked Southampton in the fifth round on Wednesday night, go back to the south coast to face Brighton and Hove Albion.
Quarter-final draw – Ties to be played over the weekend of Saturday, March 18
Manchester City v Burnley