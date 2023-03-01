News you can trust since 1754
FA Cup draw: Sheffield United handed home quarter-final, giant-killers Grimsby Town go to Brighton

Sheffield United’s reward for knocking Premier League top-four chasers Tottenham Hotspur out of the FA Cup is a home quarter-final against Championship opposition.

By Nick Westby
3 minutes ago

The Blades have been drawn against Blackburn Rovers in the last eight.

Grimsby Town, the lowest-ranked team left in the competition after they shocked Southampton in the fifth round on Wednesday night, go back to the south coast to face Brighton and Hove Albion.

Quarter-final draw – Ties to be played over the weekend of Saturday, March 18

Anthony Driscoll-Glennon of Grimsby Town celebrates victory at full time holding Harry Haddock an inflatable fish after Grimsby shocked Southampton (Picture: Alex Davidson/Getty Images)
Manchester City v Burnley

Manchester United v Fulham

Brighton v Grimsby

Sheffield United v Blackburn

James McAtee of Sheffield United celebrates after their team's victory in the Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round match against Tottenham Hotspur (Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
