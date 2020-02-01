Farce rules, but Sheffield United are fifth in the Premier League after another big away win

It is its entertainment levels which make the Premier League the best in the world in the eyes of some, but at Selhurst Park today it came more from farce than football.

The only goal of the game was practically thrown into the net by Crystal Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita to give Sheffield United a goal they could not have seen coming. It moved them up to fifth in the Premier League.

The Blades were not the only side breathing a sigh of relief. Joel Ward had a red card turned to a yellow after Andy Madley dramatically reviewed the incident on television.

As usual, Chris Wilder's side worked hard for their win, but until the freak 59th-minute goal, Palace had dominated and if anyone had looked like getting a red card it was the Blades' right wing-back George Baldock.

Wilfred Zaha is an extremely difficult player to deal with, and Baldock was in trouble from the start.

He was fortunate in the 13th minute that Huddersfield referee Madley only gave a foul after he wrapped both arms around Zaha and although his grab by the touchline six minutes later was not as bad, he was pushing his luck, and belatedly made his way into the notebook.

He might have had a second yellow card ten minutes before half-time – certainly had it been put to a vote by the home fans – after catching Zaha as he twirled over the ball on the touchline. Madley was more forgiving, but it was another warning to the Blades.

Palace try to play through their star performer at the best of times, and this was all the encouragement they needed to keep funnelling attacks down the left.

It was the 20th minute before the game had a shot of note, and Luka Milivojevic ballooned it. Christian Benteke hit the side netting from a narrowing angle after Oliver Norwood gave the ball up in Palace territory and Jordan Ayew drove forward before playing in the striker. James McCarthy shot at Dean Henderson after a Benteke lay-off, and there were a couple of crosses flashed over without a touch at the end of the half.

Baldock's struggles meant that club record signing Sander Berge, playing on the right of midfield, had a job to do to protect him, and get to Zaha first when he could.

He had got into the box in the fourth minute, but Oli McBurnie's nod-down could not quite find him, and pressed the ball energetically when Palace had it. Like his team, though, he became less prominent as the first half went on and was replaced by John Lundstram.

Baldock was kept on at half-time and won his battle, with Zaha surprisingly switching to the right for a time, then the middle with the introduction of Andros Townsend as the Eagles pushed for an equaliser.

They needed it because Guaita had inexplicably dropped Norwood's corner over his line. The video assistant referee system may be struggling to win over supporters but there is far more confidence in goalline technology, and it ruled in the Blades' favour.

From there, they actually carried far more goal threat, forcing Guaita to make some decent saves. The confidence seemed to drain from the Eagles.

When Baldock powered past Milivojevic and James McArthur, only to be brought down by James Tomkins, the goalkeeper dealt well with Norwood's much more realistic effort at goal. The Northern Ireland international put another free-kick over.

Guaita also made a good stretching save from Stevens after a good run and one-two with substitute Lys Mousset saw him shoot with the outside of his boot. The wing-back steered a good chance to settle matters in the 89th-minute wide when Mousset's effort deflected his way.

Not that Henderson was unemployed, keeping out a McArthur effort, but he might have expected more work before the inevitable final five minutes of kitchen sink throwing. Tomkins had stretched to a good 70th-minute cross but in doing so was unable to direct it.

In the 72nd minute, Ward went into a tackle on Enda Stevens with his studs showing, and was quickly shown the red card. Madley was then directed by VAR Tim Robinson to have another look via the pitchside monitor, with all eyes on him as he watched the screen.

Inevitably it was on the other side of the field, prompting an agonising trot back over to Ward, a waft of the arms, and a dive into the pocket for his yellow card.

The reprieve did not seem to encourage Palace as much as the goal disheartened them, and the Blades held on for another important away win that put them back into the top five ahead of Manchester United's game against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Crystal Palace: Guaita; Ward, Tomkins, Cahill, van Aanholt; McCarthy (Meyer 80), Milovojevic, McArthur (Kouyate 85); Ayew, Benteke (Townsend 77), Zaha.

Unused substitutes: Dann, Hennessey, Kelly, Riedenwald.

Sheffield United: Henderson; Basham, Egan, O'Connell; Baldock, Berge (Lundstram 68), Norwood, Fleck, Stevens; Sharp (Mousset 64), McBurnie (Osborn 90+5).

Unused substitutes: L Freeman, Jagielka, J Robinson, Verrip.

Referee: A Madley (Huddersfield).