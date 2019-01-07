Gary Madine delight after sealing loan move to ‘excellent’ Sheffield United

SHEFFIELD UNITED new signing Gary Madine admits he has been “dying to make the move happen” since first hearing of interest from the Championship promotion hopefuls.

The 28-year-old has today joined the Blades on loan until the end of the season from Cardiff City.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder. Picture: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Madine, a £6m signing by the Bluebirds a year ago, completed his medical at Bramall Lane over the weekend and then watched United’s FA Cup exit to Barnet on Sunday.

“There were other teams interested,” said the former Wednesday striker. “But, believe it or not, when I knew Sheffield United was interested, I was buzzing and jumped at the chance.

“I have played with some of the lads and against them too, I was dying to make the move happen.

“Some people have this perception I don’t like Sheffield United, but that is not true. I have had over 20,000 supporters booing me when I have played here before, it is an intimidating place to come and some players would crumble.

“But I have always thought I would not mind being part of that and it is certainly a club on the up, one who play some excellent football.”

Madine helped Cardiff to promotion last season. Blades chief Chris Wilder added: “I sign the players for this football club and I try and get as many right as possible.

“Generally we have got things right and I am more than positive, more than happy with this signing.

“Gary gives us a physicality at the top of the pitch, tactically he gives us something different, which we’ll need in the second part of the season.

“If you ask any of our centre-halves for their opinion of playing against Gary Madine, they will all say the same, he is a tough boy to play against.

“He is physical and technically very good too, hopefully he will be able to get on the end of some of the crosses we put in.

“I am looking forward to working with Gary, he has won promotion with Bolton and scored goals there. And if anyone knows anything about a striker it’s our old manager (Neil Warnock), he took a punt on him last season and was part of the Cardiff squad that went up.”