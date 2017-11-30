George Baldock back in contention for Sheffield United to face Millwall

GEORGE BALDOCK could make a welcome return for Sheffield United this weekend to ease a headache for Blades boss Chris Wilder.

The Blades wing-back has not played since October’s defeat at QPR, but has trained this week and is in contention to feature at Millwall on Saturday.

Sheffield United boss, Chris Wilder. Picture: Joe Perch/Sportimage

With fellow wing-back Kieron Freeman also sidelined since October, Wilder has been forced to reshuffle his back line.

“George has trained this week, so we will make a decision on him for Millwall on Saturday after he has trained on Thursday,” said Wilder. “Although losing Kieron and George when we have hasn’t been disastrous it has affected us.

“The way they play makes it a specialised position and it has forced us into moving (Chris) Basham out of his best position and in turn Cameron (Carter-Vickers) has had to move across to the right, so injuries have altered our flow in recent weeks.

“But like everyone we’ve got to overcome these issues if we’re to carry on getting good results.”

Although losing Kieron and George when we have hasn’t been disastrous it has affected us. The way they play makes it a specialised position and it has forced us into moving (Chris) Basham out of his best position Sheffield United manager, Chris Wilder.

United are also missing midfielder Paul Coutts - out for the season with a broken leg - but Wilder has been impressed with John Lundstram.

“People talk about losing Paul (Coutts) out of our midfield, but John (Lundstram) has come in and done fantastically well,” said Wilder.

“It’s not easy for a relatively young player, with no Championship experience to go straight in and perform at the top of his game, but if he keeps improving like he is doing we’ll be delighted.”

What United do possess, though, is the Championship’s in-form striker in Leon Clarke. The former Bury forward has netted 13 times this season - nine in the last four games, including two hat-tricks.

And Wilder believes Clarke – who will obviously attract attention in the January transfer window – could join team-mates David Brooks, John Fleck and Jack O’Connell in being rewarded for his displays with a new contract.

Wilder said: “We are looking at all our players, as we have done with David Brooks. These (contracts) aren’t to ward off, they are to reward as well.

“To reward David for his performances, to reward John Fleck and Jack (O’Connell) as well. We will do along the way, and Leon definitely comes into that category.”