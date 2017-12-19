Have Your Say - Sheffield United: Championship life better than Blades fans ever dared hope

WE asked one fan from each of the region’s clubs to give their verdict on their club’s first half of the season. Here Jim Blackburn, 57, from Sheffield gives his verdict on Sheffield United.

Have a read, see whether you agree or disagree with Jim and then add your own thoughts in the comments section down below.

Verdict: The season is going better than we dared hope. Generally, United have been a joy to watch, fully whole-hearted, skilful and always trying to win. We won away at Wednesday and Leeds, two big highlights, and have not been outplayed by anyone. What more could a fan want? After the start we have had, expectations have been fuelled and despite the loss of Paul Coutts, the pulse of our team, and both right wing-backs being lost to injury, we are doing fine. We need to have a good January window but haven’t got silly money. The recruitment will need to be good but, given the track record of Chris Wilder and his team, hope springs eternal as to what we can achieve this season.

Where has this season gone right/wrong: We play with no fear, always trying to win.

Best moment: Mark Duffy’s goal at Hillsborough to put us back in front.

Lowest moment: Paul Coutts breaking his leg, he was in the form of his life.

Best and worst opposition teams: Fulham and Brentford were excellent. The worst were Hull, who just folded under pressure.

What needs to be done in the transfer window: Sign a quality midfielder, and maybe a forward player.

Predicted finish: Play-offs, but not ruling anything out.