Heart and desire key for Sheffield United hero as Hull City await

Heart, desire and a festering sense of past rejection is fuelling Sheffield United’s push for a place in the Premier League.

So says Mark Duffy, the man who calmed Blades nerves with a fine goal in the Good Friday win over Nottingham Forest.

That victory, allied with a shock defeat for Leeds United at home to Wigan, leaves the Blades in pole position for the second automatic promotion spot with three games to go.

For many of United’s players who have come up through League One under Chris Wilder, to be even contemplating Premier League football is a testament to their attitude and desire to improve.

No-one embodies that more than Duffy, the 33-year-old winger who cites Chesterfield, Prescot Cables and Vauxhall Motors among his many clubs.

“A lot of the team has come from the lower leagues so we’ve taken setbacks in our careers,” said Duffy. “We’ve shown resilience and that we’re up for the fight. We’ll fight until the end.

“A lot of people outside might have thought we were dead and buried. But inside, we said ‘let’s back ourselves, run that extra yard and make that extra tackle’. Just go for the win, as we always have done under the gaffer.”

Wilder’s squad is one assembled for a lot less money than their promotion rivals, which, for Duffy, is something that further bonds the team.

“I think it’s a strength,” he said. “Because we’ve all had that rejection and we fought back from that. We wouldn’t be where we are today without that.

“A lot of teams in the Championship spend more money than us. It’s been well documented. But it’s about heart and desire. When you sprinkle a bit of talent on it, it can make a difference.”