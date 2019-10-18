Honest approach is why Sheffield United players are backing Chris Wilder to the hilt

SHEFFIELD UNITED defender George Baldock has revealed that Chris Wilder’s straight-talking approach is a big reason why all of his Blades players will ‘run through a brick wall for him.’

The United manager’s honest and forthright style of man-management has ensured there have been no grey areas for players during his time at the club, with every member of his squad knowing exactly where they stand.

His candid pre and post-match press conferences have also marked a refreshing departure to the many bland, clichéd and ‘fence-sitting’ tactics employed by many rival managers – none moreso when Wilder refused to ‘rub the head’ of goalkeeper Dean Henderson in sympathy after his recent error against Liverpool.

It is a style that Wilder will never deviate from and his players do not want him to either.

Baldock said: “This manager says how it is. He is an honest guy and speaks truth and never lies to you. If he is happy, he will tell you and if he is not, he will tell you, too.

“It is the best way to be as everyone works so hard for him and will run through a brick wall for him as he is so honest.

“I think it’s the best way and you know where you stand. If he wants you to be better, you have got to be better. It is refreshing to see; I love playing under him.”

The former MK Dons player has enjoyed an outstanding start to top-flight life and has been an ever-present part of a back five whose defensive record is the joint second-best in the top-flight.

Talk of international representation has even been mooted by some Unitedites, not that Baldock will be getting carried away.

He added: “I can qualify for England and Greece. It is all in the future and I do not really think about it, to be honest.

“It would be proud moment either way if it happened, but, at the minute, I am focusing on doing best for Sheffield United.

“It is the stance you have got to take if want to play for this manager. Any outside distractions are not best welcomed. You keep grounded and working hard and see how far it can go.

“International football is the pinnacle for any professional footballer. It is great for Deano (Dean Henderson) and thoroughly deserved.

“I see how hard he works and am delighted to see him called up by England. Hopefully, it is many more for him.”